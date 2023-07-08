KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — On the morning after a community block party at Riverview Park, a group of volunteers met to help get things cleaned up following the festivities.

The Kingsport park hosted a “Rhythm in Riverview Block Party” Friday night, and on Saturday morning, around 20 people picked up trash, cleaned pavilions and more to get the park back into tip-top shape.

Kingsport Parks and Rec staff told News Channel 11 that it took the volunteer squad only 40 minutes to get the job done, and it was a great way to get the community involved in their local parks.

“This month is national parks and recreation month and the theme is ‘where community grows’,” said Travis Sensabaugh with Kingsport Parks and Rec. “So last night, we had the Rhythm and Riverview block so party, so I thought it would be an excellent idea to have a community clean up the following day.”

Photo: WJHL

Best of all, volunteers received a free haircut for their hard work, courtesy of Crown Cutz Career Opportunities.