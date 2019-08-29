Community participates in bricklaying ceremony at new Sullivan East Middle School













SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Members of the community along with the Sullivan County school system celebrated the construction of one of its first new schools in nearly 40 years.

School system officials invited the community to a bricklaying ceremony at Sullivan East Middle School, which is now under construction.

Those who attended got to sign a brick and place it in the wall in front of the building, becoming part of this new school.

Sullivan East Middle is located on Weaver Pike near Sullivan East High School.

The School was supposed to open this year, but is now scheduled to open in January 2020.