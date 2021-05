BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The public has been invited for a final walk-thru of Vance Middle School on Monday, May 24 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The building is located at 815 Edgemont Ave. and has served Bristol children for 62 years.

Visitors should use the main entrance and park at either the tennis courts or Tennessee High School. Limited spaces are available in the front of the building for those that need closer parking.

Bristol Tennessee Middle School will open on Aug. 2, 2021.