Community members hold Memorial Day weekend cross carrying ceremony

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Community members gathered on Saturday evening for a cross carrying in remembrance of fallen soldiers this Memorial Day weekend.

It was an event organized by Veteran Jason Perry at his new Johnson City home.

“For one, to dedicate it to the Lord, but also, to do it in remembrance and celebration of the heroes that aren’t with us anymore,” Perry said.

Perry invited veterans far and wide to come take part in carrying the cross to the top of a hill at his Johnson City home.

Veteran Mike Farruggio said he jumped at the chance.

“I wanted to be involved right from the get-go,” Farruggio said. “I do carpentry now, so Jason asked me to help, and I was like absolutely.”

According to Perry, the cross weighs about 500 to 600 pounds and is 16 feet tall.

“It’s wonderful that we can get together and celebrate and really honor the sacrifice that they made that allowed us to be here today, allowed all of us to enjoy the freedoms that we have,” Lauren Perry, Jason’s Wife, said.

“In the Bible it says pick up your cross and carry it, you know like Jesus did, so here we are carrying a 600 pound cross up a muddy, muddy hill,” Perry said.