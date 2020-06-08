Community members bow heads in prayer for unity

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dozens of community members bowed their heads at a prayer vigil at the pavilion in downtown Johnson City Sunday evening for one common purpose — unity.

By His Blood Ministries Pastor Scott Parker told News Channel 11 that the group has experienced a sense of togetherness since launching the prayer vigils more than a week ago in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“We’ve been meeting here now for nine days now, praying for peace, praying for unity, praying for God’s hand to touch our community,” Parker said. “We look throughout history, and when something is broken and you seek God, God does the healing.”

According to Parker, Johnson City officials’ involvement with the vigil — along with the marches and protests — helps not only show the community the meaning of unity, but displays unification beyond the Tri-Cities region.

“You see the police chief and the mayor walking hand-in-hand with the protesters, and that says a lot, and it can be an example for the entire nation,” Parker said.

Another pastor, Alan Evans from Faith Miracle Sanctuary Christian Worship Center, believes the gatherings inspire a younger generation that continues to grow.

“All the people who were speaking, especially our youth, for someone who doesn’t go to church, they can see how the impact is actually influencing our youth,” Evans said.

Also in attendance for Sunday evening’s prayer vigil included a young activist and leader within Johnson City’s growing ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, New Generation Freedom Fighters.

Taquan Hankins said that these prayer vigils have helped community members become more open in regard to speaking up about the issues at-hand.

“A lot of people in this country — they feel more comfortable with religious representation, and that’s really just what we tried to give them,” Hankins said.

The prayer vigil began at the pavilion, but afterward, the group merged with members involved with the New Generation Freedom Fighters, where Hankin updated community members on what is to come with the movement.

The New Generation Freedom Fighters are scheduled to meet at Founders Park on Monday, June 8 at 6 p.m. for another march.