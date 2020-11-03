Community members attend pre-election prayer vigil

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hours before the 2020 presidential Election Day launches, community members traveled from around the region to Sullivan Central High School to pray for the United States and the election outcome.

The bipartisan event featured preachers and spokespeople who led prayer and recited Bible verses that they believe teach lessons in regard to the current political climate. It aimed to create a sense of community and show solidarity as Americans.

News Channel 11 spoke with one of the event’s speakers, who said it aimed to focus on faith and hope for the future of the United States.

“There were Democrats here and Republicans — I know that for a fact,” Marty Greene said. “We all came together wanting the best for our country — wanting God to move in our country.”

During the hour-long vigil, no candidates’ names were mentioned.