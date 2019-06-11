Community meeting held to discuss historic neighborhood designation in Johnson City

People who live in a historic Tri-Cities neighborhood got an update Monday night on a proposal to give their community a special designation.

The Hillrise Park-Gump Addition in Johnson City includes more than 120 unique homes. Some of the houses are decades old.

Some people believe the neighborhood could be added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Others are concerned that being added to the registry could bring restrictions on how they use their private property.

At a meeting Monday night, a representative from a historic planning firm based in Nashville, ‘Principal, Thomason & Associates’, told residents that if the Gump Addition gets added to the registry, it would only be an honorary designation.

According to Philip Thomason, there would be no restrictions that would come with an historic district zoning designation.

Thomason said homes listed on the National Register of Historic Places typically see property values increase.