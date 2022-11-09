BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Resource Environmental Solutions (RES) visited Twin Valley High in Buchanan County Wednesday evening to talk with community members about preventing flooding in the future.

Months after devastating flooding, Buchanan County residents are eager for help.

RES Leader Charlie Westbrook said they want to use nature-based solutions such as expanding floodplains to reduce flooding impacts.

Westbrook said the group is partnering with the county, but exactly how many dollars they’ll be able to spend is still unknown.

“We approached them and won the right to apply for grants related to flood prevention using nature-based solutions and we were fortunate enough to win one of those statewide grants,” Westbrook said.

RES leaders have been listening to residents, as well as using maps to learn more about the topography and what areas are typically hit the hardest by floods.

“There are areas, especially in the Whitewood area where we’re seeing larger floodplains that will allow us the capability to redirect the river or clean out the riverbeds to some degree to help with the flow,” Westbrook said.

Long-time resident Junior Meadows said he was glad to be heard at the meeting but hesitant to get hopes up. Just a couple of weeks ago, the county was denied individual FEMA assistance.

“We got this hand full of promises, but we ain’t got nothing in this hand,” Meadows said. “We need some help from somebody.”

Westbrook said his team will put a plan together by the end of winter and submit that for project dollars.