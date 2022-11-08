GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A meeting was held Monday evening to educate community members about development requests in the Gray area, including the Keebler Annexation project.

“The goal of this meeting is to truly get the county, the city, the department of transportation all working together whenever we have growth like this,” Rep. Tim Hicks said.

Washington County residents packed the Daniel Boone High School auditorium on Monday evening ready to hear what’s in store for the future.

“We have a number of developers coming in and building housing because more people are living here,” Johnson City City Manager Cathy Ball said. “So we’re trying to respond to that in a responsible way.”

In the meeting, Ball revealed that developers have submitted plans for twelve housing projects in Washington County.

The Keebler Annexation project was the central focus. Ball said the project could bring 391 single-family homes and 130 condominiums.

“It’s the largest development that’s occurred in the area for 30 years,” Ball said. “So that’s significant enough to make sure that as it comes through that there’s community input.”

Gray resident Kim Jamerson was among the attendees with questions.

“I wish we had more information on what the plan is for the school system and what the plan is for traffic,” Gray resident Kim Jamerson said. “I don’t know that they’re at that point yet, but that’s a big concern.”

The Keebler Annexation project is expected to be heard by the planning commission Tuesday night. There will be a section for public comment.