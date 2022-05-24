JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A pillar in the community — that is how others described the late Rev. Vincent Dial, who remained active in both the schools and the church up until his death.

The senior pastor at Bethel Christian Church died Monday night following a battle with pancreatic cancer, the church’s Deacon John Russaw confirmed through the family. His legacy, however, continues in the lives of those he impacted from an early age.

Dial graduated from Carson-Newman University before playing in the National Football League for the Kansas City Chiefs. He retired from the NFL and then worked as a band teacher at Liberty Bell. Dial aimed to influence and inspire others.

He later served young learners and educators as the principal at Northside Elementary School until his retirement at Johnson City Schools and currently served as the ETSU Football chaplain.

In addition to his involvement and leadership in the church and Johnson City Schools system, Dial worked as an advocate for civil rights. He appeared on Daytime Tri-Cities as recently as January to discuss Black History Month.

“One day — one day, we won’t have to have a special month for this group or that group,” he said in the January 2022 interview. “One day, all will come together as Dr. King said as they thank God Almighty that we’re free at last. It’s an exciting time, but we hope that it can be a time that is ongoing not only for the 28 days but the 365 we live and call a year.”

Johnson City Commissioner and fellow pastor Aaron Murphy told News Channel 11 that Vincent was a pillar in the community.

