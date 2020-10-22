Community leaders celebrate launch of Aerospace Park site in Blountville

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Aerospace Park Site in Blountville is ready for future development.

Community leaders gathered at Tri-Cities Airport Thursday morning in to celebrate the milestone.

Finishing grading, final topsoil and seeding and road construction for site access are scheduled to be completed by summer 2021.

Aerospace Park officials say most of the site is build-ready and open for business.

The Tri-Cities Airport Authority says target industries for the park include manufacturers and aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul operations.