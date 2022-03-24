JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As Johnson City leaders move forward with plans to create new public housing to replace the John Sevier Center, church leaders across the street say residents live in fear.

Steve Wheeler is the director of missions at the Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church across the street from the Sevier Center.

He said his church’s food kitchen and financial assistance programs serve over 50 Sevier Center residents. In conversations with residents, they describe an unsafe atmosphere.

“It has really deteriorated of late. There is apparently no security at night or on the weekends,” Wheeler said. “People that are homeless are wandering in, sleeping in the halls, and basically trashing the place. The folks I talk to do not feel safe.”

Johnson City leaders took notice Thursday night, approving a nearly $6 million loan to a developer hoping to build 145 new units at a location on South Roan Street.

Mayor Joe Wise said the approval of the loan is an early step in a long process to improve upon the inadequacies of the Sevier Center as public housing.

“You may not know it, but where they’re living right now does not reflect the best we can do for them,” Wise told the audience.

Preliminary work is already being done on the South Roan Street site. As the work continues, residents will stay in the Sevier Center.

The building is now almost 100 years old. Johnson City Industrial Development Board member Hank Carr told the commission the city is well behind on maintenance.

“It’s 98 years old and it’s loaded with deferred maintenance,” Carr said.

City leaders eventually want to redevelop the Sevier Center.

At the proposed new location, Wheeler said its low-income residents may have issues getting to the downtown services many of them rely on.

Many residents do not have vehicles, and being so far away from downtown means they will have to use JCTA buses.

Wheeler said bus times are more limited on weekends, and residents would have to pay fares.

He said a new public housing development will provide a better living space, but his mission will have to adjust to fit the needs of residents.

“My proposal is that we will take the meals to the new location, and we’ll find a way to get folks here,” Wheeler said.

The city’s next steps in the project involve an application to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for a transfer of Section 8 housing from the Sevier Center to the new development.

Commissioner Jenny Brock said the city does not have nearly enough public housing as is and she wants to expand in the future.

“This is replacement, I wish it was in addition to,” Brock said. “We need to continue to think about how we get more affordable housing into our community.”

The Sevier Center will continue to be used as public housing for the next few years.

At an earlier presentation Thursday, city leaders estimated the new public housing development will be ready in December 2025.