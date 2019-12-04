Community invited to pep rally Friday at Elizabethton High School ahead of state championship game

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Excitement continues to build in Elizabethton as the football team heads to the state championship game this weekend.
A pep rally will be held Friday afternoon inside the Elizabethton High School gym, and we’re told the community is invited.
The pep rally is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at Elizabethton High School.
The Cyclones will take on the Springfield Yellow Jackets for the 4-A State Championship Saturday, December 7th at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville.
Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. EST.