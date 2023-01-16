JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A longtime employee of the Carver Recreation Center has been honored with a Tennessee Senate Proclamation Award. Herb Greenlee, director of the Carver Recreation Center, has been working for 35 years to make the center better for the community.

Sen. Rusty Crowe presented the award to Greenlee last weekend at the Martin Luther King Jr. prayer breakfast.

Greenlee is a well-known participant in the community and attributes his award to all the people that work at the Recreation Center.

Several city commissioners and other local leaders praised Greenlee as he received the award.