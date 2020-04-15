Community Heroes: ‘You can never be happy unless you’re serving others’, Sullivan Co. school principal on front lines providing children more than school necessities

Alesia Dinsmore is the principal of Rock Springs Elementary School where she has become one of the front runners providing meals for her students during the COVID-19 pandemic, but her kindness began even before the pandemic.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) Molding the minds of children for more than 30 years, Alesia Dinsmore is known for her exceptional relationship with her students.

Her servant heart is felt all across Sullivan county, among her students and their families.

Alesia Dinsmore is the principal of Rock Springs Elementary School where she has become one of the front runners providing meals for her students during the COVID-19 pandemic, but her kindness began even before the pandemic.

“She takes hundreds of kids in the gym every morning. There are over 400 kids in there, and they listen because they know she loves them, and she just has this way to keep that many children engaged and being the only adult speaking, that’s a pretty special quality,” fourth and fifth grade science teacher, Tracy Huffman said.

Her willingness to help and engage with her students goes beyond the classroom.

“I’ve seen her go to WalMart and buy blowdryers, hairbrushes and toothbrushes and clothes for students who don’t have these things at home,” Huffman said. “She also took the time to make sure these students know how to use these things and fix their hair and feel good about themselves.”

No task is too great for this Rock Springs Elementary principal, even in the midst of a pandemic.

Huffman said, “A very generous lady in our community donated 100 baskets in honor of Evelyn Boswell. Alesia knew that we had over 200 cars that come through there. So, she took it upon herself to make sure that there was a basket in every car – going out and buying stuff and putting together an assembly line to make sure that every car got a basket and not just the first 100.”

“Offered school supplies. We went out and got things to make Easter baskets for our children and their families. It was very important for us to hang blue ribbons along the front of the school to show we are appreciative to our hospital workers, our first responders, and the essential workers in our community,” Principal at Rock Springs Elementary School Alesia Dinsmore said.

The Sullivan County Schools district has established “Sullivan Serves” to feed children in the county.

Rock Springs Elementary School officials hang uplifting signs for students as they come to pick up meals for distribution, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dinsmore has even added uplifting signs for when students and their families arrive for the meal distributions.

Huffman said, “She’s one of the frontrunners out there providing meals for hundreds of students twice a week. The way the feeding program is set up is each child that comes through gets three breakfast and three lunch twice a week.”

“Saying ‘we’re here together, that we’re here to support you and that we’re glad you’re here. We’ve had a lot of families come through the lines and they have never had to do anything like this before anf they’re embarrassed,” Dinsmore said. “We want to get the message out that there’s no reasont o be embarassed. We’re all going through this together.”

She understands many families are going through a tough time but is always there to ensure we are stronger together.

“The quote, like Mr. Rogers has always said that when he was a little boy, and he was afraid, his mother would say, ‘Look for the helpers. There will always be helpers.’ I think that’s what we’re seeing right now in the world. We’ve all been isolated but I’m not sure if there’s ever been a time in my life where we’ve all came together,” Dinsmore said.

Principal Dinsmore said she is no community hero, but more of a community helper, and was raised by her parents to always give back.

“You can never be happy unless you’re serving others and that’s the way that I have been raised.”

And that is why she is our community hero.

