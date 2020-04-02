Community Heroes: Two Tri-Cities women on a mission to serve the region’s most vulnerable children

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) Each week, we introduce you to someone who makes our region a better place to live. We call them Community Heroes!

This week’s hereos are giving us double the blessings.

Meet Kelli Scott and Ashley Morris.

Two women in the Tri-Cities with the same vision: serving the area’s most vulnerable children.

“Kids were coming to us for speech, showing somewhere else for OT, somewhere else for PT. We thought, maybe we should bring the services and kind of bring them all together,” Ashley Morris said.

Ashley Morris is the owner of TalkBack Pediatric Therapy and Kelli Scott is the CEO of Mini Miracles Pediatric Therapy. They both run facilities which provide children occupational, physical and speech-language therapy.

Kelli Scott said, “We both ave extensive wait-lists in the area. There is not a lack of need in the area, especially with drug exposure and all of those kinds of situations are leading to the growth and the population and all of them are needing services.”

Kathryn Schneider is a special education teacher and a mother of five special needs kids.

“When they see us coming, we’re pretty fierce. We come in with like a posse. We come in with really high expectations,” Schneider said.

She said she needs a child therapist who will fight for her children ahead of a decision from lawmakers.

“Her [Kelli Scott] center is always mission-minded. It’s always, ‘what can I do for you?’ She even branched out into counseling to help with parents to help kids who are dealing with medical issues. She genuinely sees this is a mission,” Schneider said. “I can take a step back from the advocacy, I can take a step back from the fight and actually get to be the parent.”

The two pediatric therapists recently voiced their opinions to Tennessee lawmakers about allowing special needs kids under medicaid to have their costs covered, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scott said, “It’s very different to come at it from the state’s standpoint, where they’re still getting their paycheck and it’s just different when it’s your responsibility in the company and all those people are your responsibility.”

“The heroes are the children we work with, the families we work with and the therapists we work with,” Morris added. “I think they’re the heroes and we’re just fortunate enough to be their voice.”