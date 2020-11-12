Community Heroes: Sullivan County man smoothing out the rough patches for citizens

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) He has committed forty years of his life to ensure the roads in Sullivan County are in tip-top shape.

The task requires a team of professionals, who each have an average of at least 20 years under each of their belts, but what captures the hearts of Sullivan County residents is the way he treats others.

Meet Scott Murray who is this week’s community hero.

With 900 miles of roads and more than 2,500 streets and railroad crossings, Sullivan County’s highway commissioner, Scott Murray, oversees it all, trying his best to meet the public’s demands.

“Our biggest goal here is the safety of the citizens of Sullivan County,” Scott Murray told Pheben Kassahun.

“One of the greatest changes we’ve had under Scott Murray at the highway department is the government agency. Government employees forget that we are a service provider,” Sullivan County highway department operations manager, Eric Kerney said. “He is much more transparent with the public, we are seen out in the public.”

Murray has been making Sullivan County roads safer for four decades. He has maintained well over 10,000 signs in the county.

“Every place, there’s about four or five a week that’s damaged. We get a lot of vandalism, a lot of spray painting,” Murray said.

Murray recently executed a project within hours to help one Sullivan County family bring awareness about their son with autism to drivers in their neighborhood.

Sullivan County mother, Rebecca Simerly said, “I told him what was going on and I told him I have an autistic child. I said he runs and I’ve got COVID, and I can’t chase him and I said I was wanting to know what the process is- I didn’t even ask him to get signs put him. I said I wanted to know what the process is to get these signs that says, ‘Autistic area’, because I need something up here in case he gets up to the road.”

“She called about concerns. She’s got a special needs child and she’s worried about the traffic and other concerns. Years ago, we used to put up ‘Children at Play’ signs, but the state or something- now they’re illegal for us to put up,” Murray said. “When she called, I went to Rufus- the sign guy in the field. I saw, ‘what can we do?’ So, we put a sign.”

It is a small gesture but made a whole lot of a difference for the Simerlys.

Simerly said, “He cares about the community and about the people in it.”

And that is why he’s our community hero.

