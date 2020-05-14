Community Heroes: Kingsport woman provides healing to those who need it

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) She is a seamstress, a woman of Christ and has a heart of gold.

This unsung hero is known to provide healing to those who need it the most.

Meet Delores Wells: she is this week’s Community Hero.

This room of fabric has been five years in the making, run by a woman who leads an organization called New Hope Quilting Ministry.

“We are told to use our talents for the Lord and I asked God to show me to use my talents for his glory and out of that came this quilting ministry,” founder of New Hope Quilting Ministry, Delores Wells said.

Inside the basement of New Hope Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Kingsport, Wells and her team of quilters sew for community members in need of support.

“We do cancer bags for cancer patients. We do prayer quilts. I have actually heard the cancer patients say, ‘When I put that quilt on, I can feel the prayers’,” she said. “Everyone is so gracious and so thankful. Just giving a little bit of love. That’s all people want is to love, someone to care. It is really a blessing to go in and to hand a quilt to a lady in a nursing home and go, ‘Oh, is that for me?’

You can also find fidget quilts for kids with autism and quilt ties for homeless people.

Wells said, “We’ve taken them to nursing homes, doctor’s offices, the cancer center, hospice. Anyone who calls and wants them, we give them out.”

“she signed up to be a volunteer with us and told us about her quilting organization. We have been so blessed by all that she has done for our agency and our community. She is just phenomenal,” Lindsey Ferguson, with Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Services said. “They have made so many quilts for our patients for Veterans Day and holiday. In fact, we have one patient who received a quilt for Veterans Day. His wife was meeting with one of our staff members. THe quilt fell off of the chair. She said, ‘Oh, no we’ve got to get that up.’ She said that’s his most prized possession. He was so proud of his Veterans Day quilt. It really touched our hearts.”

Now, her mission has changed because of COVID-19. She has sewn more than 800 masks for the community.

“That’s not counting what our ladies have made. So, we have made well over a 1,000,” Wells said.

“Her life legacy of selflessness and giving and loving and caring, and just putting other people first. She loves our family and others like no one else I have ever met,” Wells’ daughter, Wendy Baker said. “How Christ shines through her is something I will love and I will always cherish because I know my children see that. I hope that they can carry that legacy on.”

Without a single complaint, wells is always present to serve.

“She just gives, gives, gives. Anytime you call her, she’s Johnny on the spot. She’ll say, ‘What time can I meet you’ to pick up supplies,” Kathy Wampler, with Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Services said.

Wells said, “It’s about giving to the community and loving your neighbor.”

Wells’ quilting organization is currently in need of more quilters. If you would like to join the Kingsport group, you can message the organization’s Facebook page here.

“Anyone that loves to sew and wants to sew for Jesus, they’re welcome. Everything we have is donated. What we really need is sewers. Someone to come and help us sew,” Wells said.

