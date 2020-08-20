Community Heroes: Kingsport nonprofit supporting foster families in NETN

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) There are hidden gems scattered across our region who go the extra mile to improve the area we call home. We call those people Community Heroes.

This week we introduce you to the board members of SMILE Foster Closet, who are putting smiles on children in need one duffel bag at a time.

Pictured here is board president, Rachel Lawson and executive director, Emily Rohrbach.

On 1401 Prospect Drive, in Kingsport, sits a home used as a sanctuary for children in the foster system.

“These kids don’t get a lot of that and it’s really amazing when you get that kind of feeling that you know that provides something for them that they really, really, needed,” SMILE Foster Closet board president, Rachel Lawson said.

SMILE Foster Closet has a team of board members who sort through clothes to support foster families caring for children in foster care.

“The need for these clothes is pretty great. We serve the entire district of Northeast Tennessee. That’s 8 counties, and around here, there’s a lot of drugs. Everyone kind of knows it. It’s been more talked about than it used to be,” Lawson said.

Children who are taken from their homes and into foster care, often leave with just the clothes on their backs.

Lawson said, “Unfortunately, the bad choices that some parents make end up effecting their children. Maybe they don’t get to keep them because they can’t keep them safe and so those children are the ones that get placed in the foster care system and we can help with that because the need is so great.”

Foster families who keep the children make requests to the non-profit for items the children need. A week’s worth of clothing is then packed in a duffle bag.

“The smaller the child, the more clothes we tend to give just because we know that they go through them so much more,” Lawson said. “Usually at least 7 days worth of tops and bottoms, two pairs of shoes if we can, a pair of sneakers and then a seasonal shoe, and hygiene products if they ask for them.

Foster families are then notified to pick up the bag at a secure dropbox off site.

SMILE Foster Closet executive director, Emily Rohrbach said, “We try to ensure that first week the kids are there, they’ve got everything they need to get settled before the stipend money comes in for the foster families, for the kids to go to shopping on their own and pick out their own sets of things.”

The team at SMILE Foster Closet care so deeply about the cause and they are so willing to go above and beyond everytime.

“I can’t even tell you the selflessness of these board members is overwhelming. They give and they give. Many of them have foster kids of their own,” Rohrbach said.The 501c receives donations from the community to give to children. Anyone who would like to donate gently used clothing and/or new hygienic items is asked to contact the nonprofit at (423) 491-5891 or email at smilefostercloset@gmail.com.

And that is why these are our community heroes.

