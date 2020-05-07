Community Heroes: ‘I just want everybody to take care of each other’ Greeneville native sews 250+ masks for community members

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) Whitney Ward has been hard at work sewing masks for anyone in need.

“I feel like I’m taking care of my neighbors really,” Whitney Ward said.

She was laid off at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with spending more time with her family, the Greeneville native began sewing masks after learning about the shortage.

“My brother-in-law, he actually just got done at a hospital in Kansas. He’s a travel nurse. He let us know the need for them, even in the hospitals,” Ward said. “Around here, I know that they’re needed because we don’t have any medical masks, no N-95 masks. Even elastic to make cloth masks, it’s becoming scarce. What I have, I would like to just give it all back.”

Using her grandmother’s sewing machine, Ward has sewn more than 250 masks.

“I have quite a few family members whose immune systems are compromised. I know there’s a need for them,” Ward told Pheben Kassahun.

She has created masks with outdoors and floral patterns.





“I’ve boxed a bunch of the children sizes and sent them off to St. Jude’s Hospital,” Ward explained. “I’ve given to the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department.”

Ward also utilizes social media to spread the word.

“I just like to sew up some every few days and then I post on Facebook, ‘We’re meeting at the movie theatre’– at whatever time and some just show up,” she said.

Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department Chief Harold Williamson said, “It was a Godsend to us because we didn’t have any. We got some from her and then the Mennonite ladies had brought us some.”

The Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department was using dust masks, until Whitney.

He said, “When we got out on an accident scene and this all started and it got pretty hot and heavy with the COVID-19, we had to get up close and personal with one of the patients and I was like, mmm… this isn’t good. We need to have some kind of protection.

Chief Williamson said he and his crew are grateful for the outpouring support ward and other community members have given.

“I feel like if you’re good to people, good things happen to you,” Ward said. “I just want everybody to take care of each other especially in times like these.”

She hopes to create a positive environment for her kids who are her biggest inspiration.

Ward said, “They’re the next generation that’s going to take care of everything around here. I want to show them that kindness gets you a lot farther than anything. Being kind and wanting to help people in need and just to be good to people. You never know what somebody else is going through on a day-to-day basis. I feel like it’s better to approach every situation on a positive side. Most of the time, the outcome is a lot better that way.”