Community Heroes: Greeneville RN putting patients and staff first amid coronavirus pandemic

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) With good character, integrity, and dependability, this “COVID-19 Hero” takes on the day putting her patients and staff first.

For tonight’s community hero, we head to Greeneville to meet Cindy Gosnell.

“She’s amazing. She goes above and beyond for the patients. Her rapport with the patients is outstanding,” Fresenius Kidney Care registered nurse, Janet Luce said.

Cindy Gosnell is the clinical manager at Fresenius Kidney Care, in Greeneville. She goes above and beyond to help protect patients, especially during the covid-19 pandemic.

Luce said, “Cindy is the clinic manager that everybody should have. I’ve known Cindy for 20 years. She started as a PCT in Kingsport. I was actually her supervisor. She was in nursing school at the time.”

At the start of the pandemic, Gosnell noticed tension was high and everyone was stressed.

“We can’t let stress interfere with the patient care, so I decided that I would go out with the direction of the company,” Cindy Gosnell said. “I got a basket and I put items in there that would help them with stress relief.”

She filled the stress relief baskets with adult coloring books, snacks and anything that would allow staff members to de-stress while they are away from work.

“She’s a leader. Not a boss,” Luce said. “She’s been out here doing the screenings, she works side by side with us. She does whatever she is needed to do.”

She comes in at 5 a.m., which is three hours before her shift, with the rest of the staff and works side by side with them as they help patients.

Gosnell said, “They have to come for their treatment. During the pandemic, everybody is being told to stay home, stay safe. They can’t. They have to keep coming out here every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and that’s their lifesaving treatment.”

She is a true hero and a valiant leader for the clinic as we fight COVID-19.

“I couldn’t do this without my team,” Gosnell said.

And that is why she’s our community hero.

