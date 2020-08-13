Community Heroes: ETSU public safety officer committed to patrolling, protecting and helping students

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) Patrolling, protecting and helping the students at East Tennessee State University.

That is what this week’s Community Hero does day in and day out.

We introduce you to ETSU Corporal Jason Tilson.

Corporal Tilson has been at ETSU for the last three years.

Prior to taking the position, he spent time at the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office, protecting and serving his community there.

He also served in the Marine Corps between in 1998 up until he was honorably discharged in 2001 after getting lime disease at Marine Corps base Camp Lejune, in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

The corporal said his favorite part of the job is the people he encounters.

“You gotta have the courage to do this job and stand in the face of injustice, when nobody else wants to, so that’s what we do,” Corporal Jason TIlson told Pheben Kassahun.

ETSU Police Department Captain Mark Tipton said, “He strives for perfection. He wants to be the best. He’s a fine officer. I use him a lot for special details. He works special events. He’s very dedicated to his job. He’s just an all-around good officer.”

Corporal Tilson said many of the kids he met on the job while working in Unicoi County are now college students at ETSU. He hopes to continue being a role model for them as they take on college.

And that is why she’s our community hero.

If you know someone who makes our community a better place to live, we want to hear from you! Nominate them to be an ABC Tri-Cities Community Hero! Click here and scroll to the bottom of the page to nominate them.