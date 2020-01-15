COMMUNITY HEROES: Carter County first responders recognized as Public Servants of the Year

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Each Wednesday on ABC Tri-Cities, we introduce you to a person who makes our region a better place to live.

We call them Community Heroes.

This week, we are highlighting a few members from Carter County.

This week, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2166, in Elizabethton, recognized the 2019 public servants of the year for Carter County.

From left to right, the winners are:

EMT of the year, Anthony Roberts, with the Carter County Emergency and Rescue Squad, firefighter of the year Todd York, and law enforcement of the year was awarded to Lieutenant Amanda Little, with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

Post commander, Andy Wetzel, presented the awards.

ABC Tri-Cities would like to thank these winners and all of the other public servants of Carter County who keep the community safe.

