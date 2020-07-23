Community Heroes: 13-year firefighter bringing superb leadership to peers

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) This week’s community hero runs into situations many of us would run away from. Meet Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department Lieutenant Daniel Lyttle.

He was a young kid who knew exactly where he was headed in life.

“Ever since I was a kid, all of the trucks, the gear, the tools, the lights… everything. I loved it,” Lieutenant Daniel Lyttle told Pheben Kassahun.

“When we would come to the house, he would always be wearing a police uniform, wearing a fireman’s hat and carrying a badge. [Lyttle] would always be playing with his fire trucks and his fire, his police cars,” longtime friend, Neal Lane said.

Neal Lane and Daniel Lyttle have known each other for about 40 years.

As Lyttle got older, all of the lights and sirens grew differently in his heart.

“Once you feel like you can make a difference in somebody when they’re calling for help and give them the help that they need, by using all that, it’s a good feeling,” Lieutenant Lyttle said.

Now, with 13 years under his belt, the Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department, Lieutenant Lyttle brings a demeanor of respect, determination and leadership to his colleagues.

“I think that’s one thing that our new members come in and look for is somebody that has that knowledge base and develops themself well, and Daniel leads by example,” Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department deputy chief, Anthony Freeman said.

“He’s got a great enthusiasm. He always comes into work. He always has a willingness to serve,” Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department administrative officer, Shannon Hunt said. “He’s easy to work with and he has a great knowledge for what he is doing.”

“He is a very selfless individual, he’s a very helpful person and he cares about people a great deal,” Lane said.

Along with volunteering with Bloomingdale, Lieutenant Lyttle works part-time with the Bristol, Tennessee Fire Department. He also works full-time at Holston Army Ammunition Plant.

Lieutenant Little said, “I do that Monday through Friday, and then whenever I’m not working, I’m usually here, trying to help.”

“I think the most important thing is that Daniel– he’s a full-time father. He’s a full-time husband. That alone, is hard to bring into the fire service to toggle between all of that,” Freeman said.

However, to Lyttle, it does not believe this is work since he is helping his community.

“It also supports my family and doing what I love at the same time, so it’s kind of not really work to me,” Lieutenant Lyttle said.

And that is why he’s our community hero.

