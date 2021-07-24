Community helps in keeping Carter County beautiful

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Around a dozen people worked toward keeping Carter County beautiful on Saturday morning.

Keep Carter County Beautiful focused on Milligan Highway, picking up litter and debris from the sides of the roadway.

The affiliate of Keep America Beautiful — an effort to clean litter and keep the environment clean — hosts events throughout the year.

Keep Carter County Beautiful Founder Edward Jordan said he hopes that others seeing the pick-up efforts are encouraged not to litter.

“People see us out here picking up stuff, picking up trash,” Jordan said. “It makes them maybe think twice. If we can get one person to not throw their trash out, I consider it a 100% success. If people see a lot of trash on the road, it tends to make other people throw trash out.”

The group works toward keeping Milligan Highway clear of litter and garbage every three months.

For more information, visit the Keep Carter County Beautiful Facebook page or www.kccbtn.org.