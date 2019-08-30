Community groups hope to establish homeless shelter, education facility at former Greene Co. school

In this Monday, July 1, 2019 photo, a homeless woman moves her belongings in early morning from a street near Los Angeles City Hall (in the background) as crews prepared to clean the area. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti wants President Donald Trump to visit the city and work with him on the homeless crisis. The Democratic mayor made the public invitation during a radio interview Tuesday, July 2, 2109, after the Republican president called the homeless crisis in Los Angeles, San Francisco and other big cities disgraceful and threatened to intercede. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new initiative is underway to help people down on their luck to have housing, and educational opportunities.

The Appalachian Regional Coalition for Homelessness (ARCH) organization based out of Johnson City shared to social media that Cleft of the Rock Ministries is hoping to acquire West Pines Elementary in Greeneville for a potential shelter and technical education center for people in need.

The folks at Cleft of the Rock are asking for thoughts and prayers as they are hoping to get this empty school donated… Posted by archhomeless on Thursday, August 29, 2019

The plan is still in the planning phases, and depends on if the ministry receives the school.

We’ll continue to follow this story on-air and online when more details are available.