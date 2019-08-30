Community groups hope to establish homeless shelter, education facility at former Greene Co. school

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new initiative is underway to help people down on their luck to have housing, and educational opportunities.
The Appalachian Regional Coalition for Homelessness (ARCH) organization based out of Johnson City shared to social media that Cleft of the Rock Ministries is hoping to acquire West Pines Elementary in Greeneville for a potential shelter and technical education center for people in need.
The plan is still in the planning phases, and depends on if the ministry receives the school.
We’ll continue to follow this story on-air and online when more details are available.