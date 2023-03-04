ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Elizabethton community gathered today to participate in the third annual ‘Seuss on the Loose’ downtown. The event was put together by the Elizabethton-Carter County Public Library, Department of Parks and Recreation, Main Street organization and the Chamber.

The families brought their kids to participate, they were given a “sneetch sheet” which they could get stamped while they adventured around downtown.

Participating businesses on Main Street held fun activities for children to do as they got their sheets stamped.

“It’s a really fun free community event where we can celebrate the birthday of Dr. Seuss and just the love of reading throughout our downtown community,” said Main Street Director for the City of Elizabethton Courtney Bean.

After families finished their sheets and collected all their stamps they met at the Covered Bridge Park for inflatables and more activities. Different characters from the Dr. Seuss books were there to take pictures with the kids.

Bean says that the event really brings the community together and that Dr. Seuss is a big part of the Elizabethton community.

“I think that Seuss just kind of resonates with everybody, everyone just loves a fun Seuss book and everyone has their favorite,” said Bean. “They’re just so creative so it’s really fun to kind of take that creativity of Seuss and transform downtown into Seuss land.”

This is their third time holding this event and they plan to do it again next year.