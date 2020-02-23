Community gathers for memorial run/walk organized for Dr. Josh Wandell at Elizabethton school

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – People wishing to pay tribute to the late former principal of Eastside Elementary School in Elizabethton gathered Sunday for a 3-km run/walk.

SEE MORE: Memorial run for Dr. Josh Wandell scheduled for Sunday

Josh Wandell died last Saturday after battling Lou Gehrig’s Disease, also known as ALS.

SEE MORE: Celebration of life for Josh Wandell to be held Friday night at Elizabethton High School

After his diagnosis, Wandell continued to follow his heart and do what he loved, like running and competing in races.