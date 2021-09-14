Community cycling event to benefit Speedway Children’s Charities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Community members can put on their best biking shoes before kicking off The Quillen 100, a benefit event for Speedway Children’s Charities.

A release from East Tennessee State University states cyclists will meet at the World’s Fastest Half-Mile on Saturday, Oct. 16 before the race’s launch at 9 a.m.

The Women’s Criterium is set from 9-9:45 a.m., as solo riders cycle for 40 minutes. The leading pack will continue after for two laps to determine the winner.

These rules also apply for the Men’s Criterium that follows after from 10-10:45 a.m.

The cost of each event is $40 per cyclist.

At noon, biking enthusiasts of all levels can join in for The Little Q relay race. The relay will consist of 2-4 riders for each team, who will perform four exchanges over the 40-lap (20-mile) race.

The registration for the relay is $30.

The day’s main event — The Quillen 100 — will start at 1:30 p.m. and consists of biking a 100-lap race around the Bristol Motor Speedway track. The relay teams will consist of two to four riders per team, with registration set at $40.

All registration fees will benefit the Speedway Children’s Charities.

“Due to COVID-19, last year’s event was cancelled, but we are very excited to be back at Bristol Motor Speedway again this year,” said East Tennessee State University medical student Adam Musick, who is also the fundraising director for this event. “The Quillen 100 has partnered with Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC) to assist in their efforts to address the needs of children in the area.

“We understand the importance of exposing kids to a nurturing and uplifting environment and believe that Speedway Children’s Charities epitomizes this goal.”

For more information, CLICK HERE.