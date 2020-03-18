Community comes together to help Bristol, Virginia fire victims

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee High Vikings are coming together to help one of their own after house fire earlier this week.

Seven-year-old McKenzie was all smiles as she played with her brand new toys donated by current and former Tennessee High players and others in the community.

The family’s home was destroyed on Monday in an early morning fire on Airport Road in Bristol, Virginia.

Now, just two days later, the community is coming together to help the family begin to rebuild.

“Coach Bright got on the ball,” said Diana White, mother of the fire victim. “She had the community come out and give. It’s very heartwarming to know people care so much.”

“The smile on that little girl’s face made it worth it to come out and support them,” said Tennessee High senior Alexa Lewis.

“That smile on her face brought me joy, since she lost everything,” said junior Tori Ryan.

The family is continuing to accept donations. For more information on how you can help, call 423 773-9498.