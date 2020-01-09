Community celebrates new Jonesborough school project

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Parents, students, and community members gathered at the McKinney Center in Jonesborough on Wednesday night to celebrate the new Jonesborough K-8 school project.

Community leaders signed documents kicking off the project four months after the proposal was announced.

Those who attended were able to leave their mark on the new school by leaving a handprint on a canvas that will be displayed inside the new facility.

The design committee is expected to meet later this month to further discuss plans for the new school. A groundbreaking date has not yet been set.