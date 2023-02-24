COEBURN, Va. (WJHL) — Wise County community members spent their day building a new ramp for Norton Police Chief James Lane.

Lane was injured in a shooting incident almost two years ago near a Walmart in Norton. As of Friday, he is on the road to recovery.

The project to build Lane a new ramp began a few years back when a Heath Wagon nurse was giving at-home COVID care to the police chief and felt like his current ramp wasn’t adequate.

With community support in the form of a handmade gift, the idea has become a reality.

“I know that he’s seen the worst in humanity when he was shot unexpectedly, but now he’s able to witness the beauty of a community that’s just galvanized around him,” said CEO and President of Health Wagon Dr. Teresa Tyson.

It took some time to get the project going, but with the help of local contractor Bryon Burton, they could finally put their ready volunteers to work.

Burton said he was happy to help out someone who has done so much for his community.

“I mean that’s what it’s all about,” said Burton. “He’s sacrificed for the community. I think we can come out and sacrifice one day.”

Lane was humbled that his neighbors would come together to work on a project for him.

“Just to see the community come together, no matter who it’s for, but I sure appreciate that the community is here to show their support and to see everyone working as one on this project,” said Lane.

Lane said this is a gift he’s very grateful for but never expected.

“I knew that the community cared, but I never could have imagined how much, and I’m humbled, to say the least,” said Lane.

The project to build the ramp began at 8 a.m. Burton said he hoped to finish it by the end of the day Friday.

The Health Wagon organized the fund to pay for the new ramp through outside sponsorships.