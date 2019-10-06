Community block party for Johnson City boy who defeated cancer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The community gathered for a block party Saturday rallying behind a Johnson City boy who has defeated cancer.

6-year-old Gus was diagnosed with leukemia when he was three years old and received treatment for the past three years.

His family wanted to show their appreciation for the community’s support during Gus’s fight against cancer – especially for the St. Jude Tri-Cities affiliate clinic at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

“We’re trying to raise a few dollars for them to help support specifically the affiliate. We’re taking new toys for them to give to the kids there as well as monetary donations,” Gus’s father David McClelland said.

McClelland tells us the chemo is pretty much out of Gus’s system, and he’s doing very well.