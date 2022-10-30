JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL)– The night of trick or treating is just around the corner and News Channel 11 spoke with the Jonesborough community about safety tips to remember on Halloween.
“Know the neighborhoods know the areas where you’re trick or treating. You don’t go somewhere you don’t know because you know you never know about people,” said Jonesborough Police Department officer, Derrick Malone.
Below are tips from officials and the community for Halloween safety.
- Trick or treat with an adult. You can also trick or treat with an older teen. Adults need to make sure to keep children in their eyesight at all times.
- Wear bright colors or reflective clothing. This will help notify vehicles where you are while trick or treating in the dark.
- Stay safe while crossing the road. If your costume includes a mask, make sure it’s not covering your full face so you’re able to see where you’re going.
- Trick or treat in familiar areas. This way you know your surroundings and the people who live there.
- Be cautious of people you don’t know. Don’t take rides or get into anyone’s car that you don’t know.
- It’s best to wait until you get home to eat your candy. This is so you don’t get sick before getting home.