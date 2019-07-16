Commonwealth’s attorney’s office says KKK literature recently distributed in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL, Va. (WJHL) – Authorities say a chapter of the Ku Klux Klan recently distributed literature throughout Tazewell County in an attempt to recruit new members and harass citizens.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office said it has reported the incidents to Virginia State Police for investigation.

Recently, a chapter of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) distributed literature throughout our wonderful county. This was done as… Posted by Tazewell County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

“This type of behavior is not something our office will tolerate and if any crimes have occurred resulting from these recent incidents, we will prosecute those involved to the fullest extent of the law,” the commonwealth’s attorney’s office wrote. “Also, if anyone has been assaulted, threatened, intimidated, harassed or had your property vandalized or destroyed based on your race, religious conviction, color or national origin, please report this to our office immediately.”

The materials that were distributed include a business card, flyer inside of a sandwich bag containing birdseed, and a DVD titled “The White Man’s Last Stand.”

Earlier this year, police in Weber City said they were looking into the distribution of KKK recruiting materials.