Commonwealth’s Attorney to provide updates of officer-involved shooting that left 16-year-old dead

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Commonwealth’s Attorney C.H. “Chuck” Slemp announced a press conference scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 14 regarding an officer-involved shooting in July that left a 16-year-old suspect dead.

According to a release, the Commonwealth’s Attorney will provide further details of the independent investigation.

The press conference scheduled for Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. will be held at the Wise County Justice Center at 5605 Patriot Drive in Wise.

According to Virginia State Police, the original leading agency of the investigation, Wise County Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Robinson was stabbed by the 16-year-old suspect multiple times while searching for two missing juveniles in the Dunbar community.

Robinson had found a vehicle with two people inside. A 16-year-old boy exited the vehicle, with an altercation following.

The 16-year-old then stabbed the deputy, leading the deputy to shoot the boy, who died at the scene.

The other passenger in the vehicle, a 13-year-old girl, was not injured.