Breaking News
Commonwealth’s Attorney rules Big Stone Gap officer’s death a suicide, cousin’s death a homicide

Commonwealth’s Attorney rules Big Stone Gap officer’s death a suicide, cousin’s death a homicide

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
BAILEY SMITH_1552351415490.png.jpg

JONESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – A commonwealth’s attorney has determined that a Big Stone Gap police officer’s death was a suicide and his cousin’s death a homicide after both were found dead inside a truck on Route 23 in March.

In a report released Friday, Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin said Big Stone Gap police officer Bailey Smith shot and killed himself before crashing the truck into a culvert on Highway 23 in the Jasper community of Lee County.

PREVIOUS: Big Stone Gap police officer, woman found dead with gunshot wounds in truck

Smith’s cousin, Emeri Connery, was also found in the vehicle with a gunshot wound that was not self-inflicted, according to Cridlin.

The report says Connery was shot with Smith’s weapon.

The full report is below: (or click here to view)

PressRelease_JasperDeaths by Slater Teague on Scribd

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss