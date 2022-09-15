DUFFIELD, Va. (WJHL) — Scott County’s commonwealth attorney says there is no evidence of wrongdoing by Southwest Virginia Regional Jail staff in the death of a Kentucky woman at the Duffield Regional Jail.

On May 20, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office started an investigation into the death of Sherri D. Cook, 43 of Whitesburg, who died after being processed into jail for DWI and child neglect charges.

“There is no mistaking that Ms. Cook’s death was tragic and I extend my condolences to her family during this difficult time,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore said in a release. “However, after a thorough review by me and my office of the body cam footage from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, the in-house video at the jail facility, the Medical Examiner’s complete autopsy report and the investigative findings by the state police, there is no evidence to support any wrongdoing or criminal act was committed by the jail staff in connection with her death.”

According to VSP, Cook was secured in a safety chair “due to her combative behavior” and just after 7 p.m., jail officials found her unresponsive and began administering CPR. She was then taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The autopsy report confirmed “acute subdural hemorrhage with contributing Methamphetamine toxicity, Buprenorphine and Delta-9 carboxy THC in Cook’s system at the time of her death,” according to VSP.

No charges will be placed, according to the release.