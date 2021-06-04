Commonwealth’s Attorney: Lee Co. woman to serve 5 years for possession of methamphetamine

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Lee County woman was sentenced to serve five years in prison for possessing over 10 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it.

According to a release from the office of Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin, Morgan McMahan, of Keokee, was sentenced on Friday in Lee County Circuit Court.

McMahan must complete five years of supervised probation after her sentence in the Virginia Penitentiary is finished.

The release states McMahan’s charge stems from a search warrant executed by Lee County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chad Rouse. Rouse’s search of McMahan’s home found “approximately 11.5 grams of methamphetamine packaged for distribution, along with over $4,5265 in cash.”

The search warrant was executed on McMahan’s home on April 27, 2020.

