Commonwealth’s Attorney: ‘Father’s use of deadly force was justified’ in shooting of son-in-law during attempted break-in

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- The Commonwealth’s Attorney in Lee County, Virginia has closed its case after a father fatally shot his son-in-law during an attempted break-in earlier this month.

According to an initial report from Virginia State Police, authorities in Lee County were first called to a home on U.S. Highway 421 on March 10 after a man reportedly shot his son-in-law.

That release added that Kevin Corbin, 47, of Pennington Gap, had forced his way into his in-laws’ home and had started “violently dragging his wife out the front door.”

VSP reported the wife’s father shot at Corbin.

In a release on Monday, Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Fuller Cridlin, provided an updated statement about the case saying in part, “The facts and the law clearly exonerate Father. Accordingly, we are clearing Father of any wrongdoing and closing the case.”

The updated release also said the husband, previously identified by VSP as Corbin, had a “violent criminal history, including a murder conviction from 1992.”