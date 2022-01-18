Commonwealth’s Attorney: Dungannon man sentenced for exposing self to child

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — James E. “Jimbo” Stidham, 66, Dungannon, is set to serve nine years in prison after prosecutors determined he exposed himself to a 13-year-old child during a sports practice at Twin Springs High School.

A release from Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore reads that Stidham reportedly coaxed the child into the varsity locker room last June and performed a sexual act in front of them, which the child reported to a parent who alerted law enforcement.

Investigators with the Scott’s County Sheriff’s Office communicated with Stidham from the child’s social media account, during which Stidham requested pictures of the child and sent indecent photos of himself to the child’s account.

Police arrested Stidham when he arrived at a church to pick the child up to go to a vacant home. During the time of his arrest, officers discovered Stidham brought along a “specifically requested beverage,” condoms and a gun, according to the release.

Stidham was sentenced for two counts of indecent liberties with a child under 15 years, four counts of using a phone to request prohibited acts from a minor, one count of indecent exposure and one count of indecent sexual acts in public.

He was sentenced to 15 years and 24 months of incarceration with eight years suspended — bringing his total active sentence to nine years followed by five years of probation. He will register as a sex offender.

“This child likely protected another child or children from also becoming victims of Mr. Stidham,” said Kilgore. “Stidham, who was entrusted to coach children, had no prior record, expressed a tearful remorse for his actions and claimed to have a good reputation; however, as we often see in these types of crimes, the predator’s good name and supervisory role is their weapon against their victims and often prevents them from coming forward and being believed.”