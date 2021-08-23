Commonwealth’s Attorney: Man accused of shooting Norton police chief pleading not guilty

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man accused of shooting the Norton police chief appeared in a virtual hearing on Monday to plead not guilty to the May 7 incident, according to Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp.

James Buckland, 36 of Pound, faces 17 charges — including attempted capital murder of a police officer — after allegedly shooting into a vehicle driven by Norton Police Chief James Lane.

Lane was struck several times.

According to Slemp, Buckland’s trial is on track for Jan. 31 through Feb. 4, 2022.

He remains at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield.