Commonwealth’s Attorney: Man accused of shooting Norton police chief pleading not guilty

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

James Buckland (Photo: SWVA Regional Jail)

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man accused of shooting the Norton police chief appeared in a virtual hearing on Monday to plead not guilty to the May 7 incident, according to Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp.

James Buckland, 36 of Pound, faces 17 charges — including attempted capital murder of a police officer — after allegedly shooting into a vehicle driven by Norton Police Chief James Lane.

Lane was struck several times.

According to Slemp, Buckland’s trial is on track for Jan. 31 through Feb. 4, 2022.

He remains at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss