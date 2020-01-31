Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp concerned about gun laws passed in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va (WJHL) – The Virginia House of Delegates passed several pieces of gun-control legislation Thursday, but some of the measures face an uncertain future.

The Democratic majority in the Virginia House voted to advance a package of gun measures despite vocal opposition from Republicans, who said the measures infringe on law-abiding gun owners’ rights.

The bills include limiting handgun purchases to once a month, universal background checks and a red flag bill that would allow authorities to temporarily take guns away from anyone deemed to be dangerous to themselves or others.

Wise County Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp told us he finds the bills concerning.

“My concerns are that these bills will do nothing to keep our community safe, but instead create additional burdens on law enforcement, prosecutors, and the community in general that we’re just not ready for,” Slemp said.

More than 100 counties, cities and towns have declared themselves Second Amendment Sanctuaries and vowed to oppose any new “unconstitutional restrictions” on guns.