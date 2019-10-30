Commonwealth Attorney: Agencies conducting drug-related mass-arrest on 65 Wise Co. individuals

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are in the process of conducting a drug-related mass-arrest operation in Wise County.

According to a release from Commonwealth Attorney Charles “Chuck” Slemp, 65 individuals are targeted for arrest as part of an operation being led by the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

The release says several other agencies are working alongside the sheriff’s office, including the Southwest Virginia Regional Narcotics Task Force and its member agencies, the Virginia State Police, the City of Norton Police Department, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, the Town of Coeburn Police Department, the Town of Wise Police Department, and the Wise County/City of Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

The operation launched Tuesday morning. The goal is to arrest 65 individuals indicted by the Multi-Jurisdictional Grand Jury empaneled at Wise.

The arrests come from an investigation by the Southwest Virginia Regional Narcotics Task Force.

The goal of the operation is to target the illegal distribution of narcotics in Wise County.

The charges from the operation reportedly include over 125 drug offenses, almost 100 of which are felony charges.

As of Wednesday morning, law enforcement is still in the field working to make the arrests.