Commonwealth Attorney: 3rd person involved in Wise County cemetery shooting sentenced

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The final person charged in relation to a fatal February shooting at a Wise County cemetery has been sentenced.

According to a press release from Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp, William Mattias Mills, 36, of Coeburn, was convicted on Thursday of possession of a firearm after being convicted of a violent felony.

Mills was sentenced to five years in a penitentiary with two years suspended.

The release says he is currently serving a 12-month sentence for a misdemeanor conviction of assault and battery from earlier in 2020.

After serving his three-year sentence, Mills will be required to complete five years of probation.

On Wednesday, Marshae Absher and Jarrod Hash, who were both also involved in the shooting, were sentenced.

Mills had been found with gunshot wounds after a fatal shooting in the Stephens community near Wise on February 2.

Absher was also found with gunshot wounds and a fourth person, Christopher Stevens, was found dead near Absher’s vehicle.

An investigation reportedly revealed that Absher deceived Mills and abducted him with the intention that Hash and Stevens would attack him once they were at the cemetery.

During the ensuing gunfire, Mills and Absher were wounded and Stevens was killed. Hash was arrested a short time later.