KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Netherland Inn Steering Committee is asking for help in identifying descendants of residents and property owners of Old Kingsport from 1800 to 1825.

“This is the time when the people came together to petition the state to become the town of Kingsport in 1822. Our goal is to invite the descendants to an event at the Inn,” said Glenda Bobalik, chair of the Netherland Inn Steering Committee.

Below is a list of Old Kingsport surnames of residents and property owners who reportedly formed the community around the Netherland Inn.

Bachman

Baxter

Branstetter

Carson

Christian

Clark

Cloud

Cox

Everett

Fairbanks

Finch

Flowers

Franklin

Gains

Gamble

Getgood

Glenn

Goodson

Goshem

Hale

Hope

Hopkins

Huffman

Keen

Kinkead

King

Leedy

Lewis

Lynn

Madlock

Martin

Murrell

Myers

Neely

Netherland

O’Brain

O’Dell

Ogle

Oury

Patton

Peoples

Pickens

Preston

Rogan

Ross

Sherman

Shields

Slaughter

Snider

Spears

Spyker

Thatcher

Thomas

Treadway

Trigg

Wyatt

Wright

Zimmerman

The committee has located around ten descendants to date.

For more information or to report a possible descendant, contact Glenda Bobalik at glenda.bobalik@gmail.com, 423-483-0932.