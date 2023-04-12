KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Netherland Inn Steering Committee is asking for help in identifying descendants of residents and property owners of Old Kingsport from 1800 to 1825.
“This is the time when the people came together to petition the state to become the town of Kingsport in 1822. Our goal is to invite the descendants to an event at the Inn,” said Glenda Bobalik, chair of the Netherland Inn Steering Committee.
Below is a list of Old Kingsport surnames of residents and property owners who reportedly formed the community around the Netherland Inn.
- Bachman
- Baxter
- Branstetter
- Carson
- Christian
- Clark
- Cloud
- Cox
- Everett
- Fairbanks
- Finch
- Flowers
- Franklin
- Gains
- Gamble
- Getgood
- Glenn
- Goodson
- Goshem
- Hale
- Hope
- Hopkins
- Huffman
- Keen
- Kinkead
- King
- Leedy
- Lewis
- Lynn
- Madlock
- Martin
- Murrell
- Myers
- Neely
- Netherland
- O’Brain
- O’Dell
- Ogle
- Oury
- Patton
- Peoples
- Pickens
- Preston
- Rogan
- Ross
- Sherman
- Shields
- Slaughter
- Snider
- Spears
- Spyker
- Thatcher
- Thomas
- Treadway
- Trigg
- Wyatt
- Wright
- Zimmerman
The committee has located around ten descendants to date.
For more information or to report a possible descendant, contact Glenda Bobalik at glenda.bobalik@gmail.com, 423-483-0932.