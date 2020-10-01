Committee reviews Jonesborough K–8 school design plans

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough leaders examined new renderings for a new K–8 school Wednesday evening.

Mayor Chuck Vest said the design committee was pleased with the renderings.

“Everything tonight, the design committee was very encouraged with the way the rooms were laid out, the location of our gymnasium, the cafeteria, all of those things got a positive result tonight,” Vest said.

Construction of the $32 million school is set to begin next July. The plan is to have the school open in August 2023.