NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A group of lawmakers blocked Gov. Bill Lee’s appointment of former Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey to the East Tennessee State University Board of Trustees.

The House Education Administration Committee on Wednesday voted 6–12 against appointing Piercey to the board. One Democrat joined 11 Republicans in voting no.

It is unclear why the dozen lawmakers voted against the appointment.

Prior to the vote Piercey appeared before the committee and answered several committee members’ questions, and the interaction was non-confrontational. None of the lawmakers explained their votes.

Former Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey speaks during Wednesday’s House Education Administration Committee.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee appointed Piercey to ETSU’s board last October to fill the remainder of former member Kelly Wolfe’s term. She is an ETSU alumna, having earned her medical degree from the Quillen College of Medicine.

Piercey served as Tennessee’s health commissioner under Lee from January 2019 until May 2022, leading the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. She left the role effective May 31 to enter the private sector.

None of the 12 lawmakers who voted against Piercey’s appointment have responded to emails from News Channel 11 asking why they voted no. News Channel 11 has also reached out to the governor’s office, but no response has been received.

While Piercey’s appointment was rejected, the House Education Administration and Senate Education committees did approve the governor’s reappointment of former Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey and Melissa Steagall-Jones to the ETSU Board of Trustees.