NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The search for Northeast State Community College’s next president is moving forward.

The Tennessee Board of Regents has appointed a 17-member advisory committee, which will meet for the first time Wednesday for an orientation session and public forum, both of which will take place virtually. The forum, which will provide the public with an overview of the search process, is scheduled for 10 a.m. It can be viewed by clicking here.

In March, Northeast State President Bethany Bullock announced she was resigning with plans to return to the classroom as a business professor.

The advisory committee will be tasked with reviewing applicants and nominees before recommending finalists, who will be announced and introduced to the community in campus meetings and public forums. The TBR chancellor will then conduct final interviews and review input from the campus community and public to select one candidate for recommendation to the TBR, which will appoint the next president.

The committee is chaired by TBR member Miles Burdine and consists of other Board of Regents members along with representatives of the college’s faculty, staff, students, and alumni, and business and community representatives from the region.