Commissioners tour future West Ridge High School

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County commissioners get the chance to see the budding product of $60 million through tours of the future West Ridge High School project.

Architect Dineen West walked the first round of Sullivan County Commissioners through the building Wednesday afternoon. A foyer paned with glass welcomed the commissioners as West illustrated the future of each empty room.

West shows commissioners the back of the building, where construction has begun.

She said the project is still on schedule for the school to open its doors fall 2021.

“We’re concentrating on electrical, mechanical and plumbing, sprinklers, that kind of thing,” she said. “We toured the back area which is the auditorium and cafeteria and the gym you’re starting to see masonry go up and some structural steel.”

Commissioners walk in the main entrance of the school.

The finished school will have the capacity to house 2,000 students, West said, and officials expect about 1,700 students to enroll in the first year. The school will combine Sullivan North, South and either all or some of Sullivan Central High Schools.

Work continues on West Ridge High School in Blountville.

Director of Schools Dr. David Cox joined commissioners Angie Stanley, Mark Hutton and Randy Morrell on Wednesday’s tour. The other commissioners will tour the site on later dates.

“This is probably the largest county-funded building project in the history of Sullivan County,” Cox said.

“It really is an investment in the future of the community, and so it’s really important for the commissioners to see their investment at work.”

Commissioners enter the construction site Wednesday afternoon.

West said the school was built around technology. The finished project will include a robotics lab and media library in addition to a football stadium, field house and other athletic facilities.

(It’s) just bringing things up to present-day, because it’s been 40 years since they’ve had a school built so there’s a lot of different things now,” West said.

“The most exciting part to me is the programs that we’ll be able to offer and deliver to our students in this space, it really is going to make a big difference and we’re really excited about that,” Cox said.